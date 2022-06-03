‘Killed Sidhu Moose Wala as revenge for our brother’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew Sachin makes confession call

File photo

Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has sparked a major controversy in Punjab and has also ignited the inter-gang rivalry in the states. New reports show that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was indeed responsible for the singer’s murder, after a confession call by the gangster’s nephew.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had earlier denied responsibility in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, has come under the radar again after his nephew Sachin Bishnoi reportedly called a news outlet and confessed to shooting the singer dead.

While claiming responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala, Sachin Bishnoi said that he killed him with his own hands and claimed responsibility for the murder as an “act of revenge”. Sachin Bishnoi said that Moose Wala had killed his “brother Vicky Middukhera” and so Bishnoi had shot him dead.

He claimed that Moose Wala’s murder was revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year in August. Sources said that Vicky Middukhera was a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi, as per IANS reports.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that his gang was responsible for the brutal killing of acclaimed Punjabi singer Shubhdep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said on Friday.

While confirming the jailed gangster’s involvement in the singer’s murder, official sources told IANS, “He confessed that his gang is responsible for the killing (Moose Wala’s murder) but also said he was not directly behind it as he is lodged in jail.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified men who opened fire on the singer and his associates on May 29 in the Mansa district. Moose Wala had sustained 19 bullet injuries and was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi, in an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case. Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. He had once threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police reconstitutes SIT under Anti-Gangster Task Force head