Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena chief's murder?

He is believed to be in Canada and has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

In a shocking incident, right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday. He was in the living room of his house when three armed men opened fire on him.

Hours after the incident, gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the Karni Sena chief's murder through a post on Facebook. But who is he? Godara is a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility.

"I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi," Godara wrote on social media. "He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies." He is a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran. He is believed to be in Canada and has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

Godara has allegedly demanded extortion ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 17 crore from several businessmen in Rajasthan. He is also accused of planning the murder of gangster Raju Theth in Sikar last year. He took full responsibility for the crime in a similar Facebook post. According to reports, Godara fled India to Dubai on a fake passport in June 13 last year. There is an Interpol Red Notice circular issued against him.

READ | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead in Jaipur

Meanwhile, one of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants. The incident was caught on CCTV. Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmaavat' in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community.

 

