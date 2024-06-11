Twitter
Noida news: Two killed as bus rams into boundary wall of residential society in Sector 118

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Viral video: Rare two-headed snake in zoo shocks internet, watch

Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?

Strength training vs Cardio exercises: Which is better for weight loss?

Powerful Hindu kings married who Mughal princesses

Best subject to crack UPSC exam

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Salman Khan's first painting Unity 1 goes on sale soon, here's how you can buy it

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha breaks his silence on reports of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: 'I have...'

Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?

She won the 2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly election defeating BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?
BJP's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Odisha on June 12. Besides him, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state. But who is Pravati Parida? She is the newly-elected MLA from Nimapara Assembly Constituency in Puri District in Odisha.

She represents Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She won the 2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly election defeating BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes. Parida belongs to Nimapara and is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government servant. She completed her LLB at Utkal University in 1995 and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court, in the same year. Later, she also did an M.A. in Public Administration in 2005 from Utkal University in Odisha.

