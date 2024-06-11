Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?

She won the 2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly election defeating BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes.

BJP's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Odisha on June 12. Besides him, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state. But who is Pravati Parida? She is the newly-elected MLA from Nimapara Assembly Constituency in Puri District in Odisha.

She represents Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She won the 2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly election defeating BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes. Parida belongs to Nimapara and is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government servant. She completed her LLB at Utkal University in 1995 and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court, in the same year. Later, she also did an M.A. in Public Administration in 2005 from Utkal University in Odisha.

READ | Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's first Chief Minister of Odisha?