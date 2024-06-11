Twitter
Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's first Chief Minister of Odisha?

Majhi will take oath at the swearing-in ceremony on June 12, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

Mohan Charan Majhi has been named as Odisha’s new chief minister after he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday.

Majhi will take oath at the swearing-in ceremony on June 12, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who is Mohan Majhi?

Mohan Majhi, 53 years old, belongs to the tribal community. He was first elected to the Odisha assembly from the Keonjhar seat in 2000 and still represents the constituency. A popular tribal face, Majhi is renowned for his public service and organisational skills.

Before his assembly debut, he was a Sarapancha from 1997 till 2000. He was also a member of Standing Committee of S.C. & S.T. under ORV Act. Majhi was the government Deputy Chief Whip from 2005 till 2009 when the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ran a coalition government with the BJP.

The decision was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs here.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be Deputy Chief Ministers.

BJP will form its first government in Odisha after getting a majority in the assembly polls which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav were in the state capital as the party's central observers for the meeting of MLAs.

The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

 

 
 
