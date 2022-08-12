RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary takes dig at CJI Ramana over 'Revri' culture; asks what freebies does CJI get

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary

In the midst of the escalating war on'rewadi' culture, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary lashed out at Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana asking "What are the ‘freebies’ provided to the Honourable Chief Justice of India?

Chaudhary remarks came following the apex court’s observations during a hearing in a case seeking to deregister political parties that offer freebies.

A CJI-led bench termed the promise and distribution of freebies by political parties during elections a "major concern," saying the money should be better spent on infrastructure and development activities in the country.

The court, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of fiscal restraint and reprimanded political parties for throwing out freebies ahead of elections. "It's absolutely a concern, and financial discipline must exist, but in a nation like India, where poverty exists, we can't ignore that issue." The economy is in the red. "The necessity for people's welfare must be balanced," said the CJI at a hearing on Thursday.

Commenting on the SC's judgement, Jayant Chaudhary said in a tweet, "Recent remarks by the SC appear to be quite adventurist & are not in the right spirit! Bottom of the pyramid needs direct intervention whether in ration or through financial support. This relates to protection of fundamental rights including right to life! #?"

The RLD leader further chastised the BJP for claiming that most free promises made during elections are not part of the manifesto.

"May be true for BJP but not us! All promises included in our UP Vidhan Sabha Election campaign speeches derived from our manifesto," he said in a tweet.

In Supreme Court, the Central Govt has told CJI that -



"Most of the free promises during Elections are not part of the manifesto”.



May be true for BJP but not us! All promises included in our UP Vidhan Sabha Election campaign speeches derived from our manifesto - #LokSankalp https://t.co/frRPD6LvXU — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) August 11, 2022

"Only when parties start election campaign without declaring manifesto do these problems arise. A manifesto based on expert & public feedback, declared in time so voters can understand key issues & promises is integral to maintaining the sanctity of a democratic voting process!," his tweet read.

In an apparent dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP claimed on Thursday that although the Central government's welfare measures empower various impoverished sections of society with targeted schemes, some parties engage in revdi culture by throwing out freebies to everyone for political gain.

READ| Centre wrote off loan of 'friends', waived taxes of super rich: Kejriwal takes on Modi Govt over freebies, Agnipath