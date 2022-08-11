Centre wrote off loan of 'friends', waived taxes of super rich: Kejriwal takes on Modi Govt over freebies, Agnipath

File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been boosting taxes on the poor but waiving them for the rich.

His remark came amid a spat between the ruling BJP and opposition parties over the subject of freebies, or "revdi culture," which the central claims are a tactic used by politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister to keep supporters pleased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "freebies will restrict India from becoming self-reliant and increase the burden on taxpayers."

Speaking about the government new scheme 'Agnipath', Kejriwal took a jibe at the center and said "they brought Agnipath scheme saying they have no money for pensions. It has never happened since independence that the country is left with no money to pay pension to soldiers".

"Where did all money from the center go? They're forgiving loans of their friends with this govt money. They've even forgiven taxes of their billionaire friends", he asserted.

Never in past 75 years has govt taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol & diesel is over 1000 cr. They're now saying all free things by govt should end, fee should be charged in govt schools, hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/yE6MFXIXHE August 11, 2022

The Aam Admi Admi party leader further stated, "the common man is betrayed over the fact that GST has been imposed on essential food items like milk and curd while tax rebates have been given to the rich people."

"Taxpayers are not betrayed when we give free education and free medical facilities to the people. People are betrayed when loans amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore of rich friends are waived off," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, in his speech during the inauguration of the 2G ethanol plant, the Prime Minister also spoke out against the culture of freebies.

"If there is selfishness in politics, anyone may come and declare free petrol and diesel, and that such actions will deprive children of their rights and prevent the country from being self-sufficient", Modi said.