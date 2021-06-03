West Bengal lockdown: New guidelines allow restaurants to open from 5-8 pm, check details here

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the West Bengal government on Thursday revised the lockdown guidelines. The West Bengal government had last week extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 15 in order to control the spread of the virus.

"The coronavirus cases have decreased to half in the state. 1.4 crore vaccines have been given free of cost by the state government. The restaurants in the state will be allowed to remain open between 5 pm and 8 pm after all their staff gets vaccinated," Mamata Banerjee added.

The Chief Minister said her government is providing these relaxations to restaurant operators so they can continue their business for a few hours daily in order to help the industry survive.

However, she said that her government is not in favour of shutting down a business, but at the same time, the state is trying to control the disease so that West Bengal does not have to face another wave.

Revised lockdown guidelines

All retail shops in the state will remain open between 12 noon to 4 pm. Earlier the shops were allowed to remain open between 12 noon to 3 pm.

The restaurants are allowed to function between 5 pm to 8 pm amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, all staff members need to be vaccinated and they must follow all COVID-19 protocols.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the priests of all major temples will be vaccinated by the state government.

The state has allowed the IT sector to remain open in two shifts at 10% capacity - 7 am to12 pm and 12 pm to 5 pm.

The construction activities in the state have been allowed to resume after vaccinating all workers.