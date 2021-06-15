West Bengal lockdown extended till July 1 with relaxations - Know how to apply for e-pass in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended the lockdown in the state till July 1 amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, additional relaxation will be allowed, she said.

On Monday (June 14), Mamata Banerjee said, “We have allowed an extension of business hours with the condition that the staff be vaccinated. We don’t want the business to suffer.” From June 16, government and private offices are allowed to work with 25 per cent staff with hours fixed between 10 am and 4 pm.

But, e-passes will be required for travelling. Private offices will have to ensure transportation of employees who need to attend office, for which the state government will allow e-passes. People from the media also need to get an e-pass from the Kolkata Police.

Restaurants and bars can operate from 12 pm to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

E-commerce and home delivery of all commodities are allowed to move. Parks and gardens would remain open only between 6 am and 9 am for morning walkers. However, only those who have taken COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry inside the parks. Indoor, outdoor shooting, and associated activities related to TV programmes and cinema can resume with not more than 50 persons per unit at a time. All markets to remain open between 7 am -11 am.

This is the second time the lockdown in the State has been extended after the new government took office.

According to the Chief Minister, near around two crore people in the State have been vaccinated. Mamata Banerjee stated, “On the last day of the elections (April 29), the COVID positivity rate in the State was 32 percent, it has now come down to around 6 per cent, and we hope to reduce it further with everybody’s cooperation.”

Know how to apply for an e-pass in Kolkata:

Step 1: Visit coronapass.kolkatapolice.orgStep 2: A new page will appearStep 3: Now click on the ‘I Agree’ checkboxStep 4: A new page will appear againStep 5: Select ‘Individual’ or ‘Organization’ as per requirement.Step 6: Fill in the details—name, address of the destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc.Step 7: Then tick the checkbox that read ‘I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones’.Step 8: Upload your photo identity proof and required documents.Step 9: Submit the application.Step 10: You will get the QR code-enabled e-pass in your e-mail or through SMS.Step 11: Download the e-pass.