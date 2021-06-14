COVID-19 restrictions extended in West Bengal till July 1

Additional relaxations have been given as the COVID-19 caseload in the state has come down.

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the COVID-19 restrictions across the state till July 1. However, additional relaxations have also been given.

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "The restrictions are being extended till July 1. The movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am. However, the essential services are exempted. All government offices will function with 25 per cent staff strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25 per cent staff strength. Private offices can arrange transport services for employees via E pass."

"Shops in shopping mall and complexes allowed to open between 11 am and 6 pm with 50 per cent workforce. Sports activities can resume without spectators. All education institutes and waterways remain closed. Movement of private vehicles will remain suspended excluding for emergency," stated Banerjee.

Markets will remain open between 7-11 am, while other retail shops will remain open between 11-6 pm. Restaurants and bars have been allowed to open between 12-8 pm with 50% sitting capacity. Malls have also been allowed to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 30% capacity.

All intra-state buses will remain closed. Parks will open from 6 am to 9 am from walks. However, only those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed inside. However, gyms, beauty parlours, salons & cinema halls will remain closed.