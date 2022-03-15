Weather alert: IMD predicts heat wave in some parts of country for next 2-3 days

With the upcoming festival of Holi, a change in the weather is also being seen. There is an increase in the maximum temperature during the afternoon in most parts of the country. Already the sun rays have become very strong. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperature will increase in most parts of the country in the next three days.

Also, there is a possibility of rain in the southern part of the country in the next few days. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of North West, Central and Northeast India.

At the same time, there is a possibility of increase in maximum temperature by up to 4 degrees in most parts of India in the next 4 to 5 days. There will be no change in the maximum temperature in Gujarat and Maharashtra in the coming three days.

Read | IMD alert: 'Heatwave' to 'Severe Heatwave' predicted in THESE states in next 5 days

Heat wave alert

The Meteorological Department has informed that on March 15, along with Saurashtra and Kutch, there may be heat wave in some parts of Konkan. Along with this, heat wave predictions are also coming from some parts of Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. There is a possibility of heat wave on March 16 as well.

At the same time, the temperature in Delhi will also increase between 36 to 37 degree Celsius by March 18. There will be some change in the situation due to the wind resulting in some relief on March 18 and March 19. After that the temperature will continue to rise.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies on Tuesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. Whereas in most parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperature was recorded in the range of 24.9 degree Celsius to 14.6 degree Celsius.

The department has predicted heat wave conditions in the western parts of the state on March 16 and March 17.