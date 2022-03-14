IMD alert: ‘Heatwave’ to ‘Severe Heatwave’ predicted in THESE states in next 5 days

Rising temperatures across the country have now started becoming a cause of concern. Many states have started witnessing sudden heat waves too. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be a significant rise in temperature in the next five days.

According to Dr N Kumar, who is a scientist at IMD, “Temperatures will continue to rise in Punjab, Haryana, southern UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the next five days, these areas will see heatwave to severe heatwave, temperatures could touch 47 degrees Celsius at some places”.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for heatwave in Gujarat for the next two days as temperature is expected to rise about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Director of Manorama Mohanty, MET Ahmedabad, the city is expected to see temperatures close to 40-41 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also issued a heatwave warning in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts till March 16.

Severe heatwave warnings have been issued for the Saurashtra-Kutch, Konkan areas. Coastal Karnataka, Southwest, Rajasthan and Gujarat region are also expected to witness heatwave conditions.

According to the IMD, there is a high probability that temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Northwest, Central and northeast India in the next 3 days.