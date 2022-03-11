IMD predicts rise in maximum temperatures over Northwest, Central India from tomorrow

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-5 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday.



Incidentally, maximum temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius were already recorded over many parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on Friday, IMD data showed.



"Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over Gujarat during next five days. Heat Wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch during next two days," the IMD bulletin said.



The maximum temperatures are very likely to gradual rise by 2-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India while rest of Maharashtra will witness gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius.



"Light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning that continued at isolated places over south Konkan & Goa, southern parts of Marathwada till Friday is likely to decrease from Saturday," the IMD said.



Isolated light rainfall is likely over coastal and north Karnataka during next 24 hours and over Kerala and Mahe on March 14-15 and over Tamil Nadu during March 13 to 15.





