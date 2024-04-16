'We know what happened when...': SC on plea for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India to test 130 km strike range Astra Mark-2 missile this year

This flop film had three superstars, actress hasn't starred in any film since then, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only...

Meet Sidharth Ramkumar, IPS trainee, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE 2023 in 4th attempt, he's from...

Meet UP's Aishwaryam Prajapati who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

Apoorva Arora recalls bonding with Nitesh Pandey, calls Family Aaj Kal added challenge: ‘Last day pe main…’| Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India to test 130 km strike range Astra Mark-2 missile this year

Meet Sidharth Ramkumar, IPS trainee, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE 2023 in 4th attempt, he's from...

Meet UP's Aishwaryam Prajapati who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

10 highest-grossing Malayalam films, here's where The Goat Life stands

Foods and drinks that contain more calcium than milk

Batters with longest sixes in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This flop film had three superstars, actress hasn't starred in any film since then, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only...

Apoorva Arora recalls bonding with Nitesh Pandey, calls Family Aaj Kal added challenge: ‘Last day pe main…’| Exclusive

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

HomeIndia

India

'We know what happened when...': SC on plea for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

The apex court now posted the case for hearing on April 18.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 08:57 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing pleas seeking cross-verification of the votes cast with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) raised doubts about the petitioners contentions about the feasibility of the physical counting of votes given the large population of India. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta was not convinced with advocate Prashant Bhushan's arguments to go back to election via ballot paper instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "We are in our 60s. We all know what happened when there were ballot papers; you may have, but we have not forgotten." The apex court rejected the arguments of Bhushan, appearing for the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), about how most European countries that had opted for voting through EVMs have returned to paper ballots.

As Bhushan cited what's Germany's example, the bench asked about the population of the country, to which advocate replied that it is around five-six crore. Justice Khanna said that 97 crore is the total number of registered voters in India.

"My home state, West Bengal, has more population than Germany. We need to repose some trust and faith on somebody. Do not try to bring down the system like this," Justice Datta told petitioners' counsels.
The bench also said that human intervention in the polling and counting process could lead to further problems and biases.

READ | Chhattisgarh: 29 naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Kanker

It added, "Normally, human interventions lead to problems and human weakness can be there which includes biases as well. Machines, normally without human intervention, will give you accurate results. Yes, the problem arises when there is human intervention or someone makes unauthorised changes when they are around the software or machine. If you have any suggestions to avert this, then you can give us that."
The apex court now posted the case for hearing on April 18.

During the hearing, the top court also posed some questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and asked whether CCTV cameras are installed at all polling booths. The official of ECI present through video-conferencing told the bench that CCTV cameras are installed in 50 percent of polling booths.

It also asked whether there is any law providing for punishment of officials and authorities for manipulating EVMs and opined that unless there is fear of stringent punishment, there is always possibility of a manipulation.

It told ECI, "Suppose there is some manipulation what the punishment prescribed. That is serious thing. There should be a fear that if something wrong is done then there will be punishment." On a query, the ECI official told the bench that the machines are sealed in the presence of the representatives of the candidates and that they are kept in a tamper-proof condition. The apex court was hearing plea seeking more extensive verification of EVMs data against VVPAT records.

NGO ADR in its plea sought cross verification by the voters of votes cast by them as "counted as recorded" in the EVMs with VVPAT. The requirement of the voters verifying that their votes have been "recorded as cast" is somewhat met when the VVPAT slip is displayed for about seven seconds after pressing the button on the EVM through a transparent window for the voters to verify that their vote has been recorded on the internally printed VVPAT slip before the slip falls into the 'ballot box', the plea stated.

It said that however, there is a complete vacuum in law as the poll panel has provided no procedure for the voter to verify that his or her vote has been 'counted as recorded' which is an indispensable part of voter verifiability.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani gets big relief from NCLT, Reliance firm may soon get Rs 40000000000 from…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 4: Akshay, Tiger film holds well, earns Rs 40 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fire outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who quit job after father's business collapsed, started Rs 1.46 lakh crore company, his net worth is...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement