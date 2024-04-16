Chhattisgarh: 18 naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Kanker, says BSF
Heavy rains lash UAE, authorites issue 'unsettled weather' warning
Meet man, who never went to college, joined company at 18, now earns Rs 10 crore as...
Main Ladega trailer: Akash Pratap Singh-starrer strikes a chord with audience
Meet Nausheen, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 9, she studied from...
India
At least 18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, says BSF.
Prashant Tamta
Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta
At least 18 Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, BSF.
Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL
Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023
A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024
IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap