Chhattisgarh: 18 naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Kanker, says BSF

At least 18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, says BSF.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Representational image
At least 18 Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, BSF.

