Watch: 6 injured after truck hits 12 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The damaged and ruined cars on the road are visible in videos taken at the scene.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Six persons were injured on Thursday in a multiple-vehicle mishap that started when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said.

The truck hit at least 12 vehicles, leading to six persons suffering injuries, near Khopoli in Raigad district, he said.

"Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time," he said.

Earlier in March, three people were killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Urse village on Friday morning, police said.

(Also Read: Angry tiger attacks tourist vehicle at Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park, viral video terrifies internet)

According to the police, one of the deceased has been identified as Vijay Vishwanath Khair. "The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. It hit a loaded stationary truck from behind, parked on the roadside and three people including the driver died in this incident", said the police. 

Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital. 

The police said that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck and all three people died on the spot.

"The traffic was affected but later after removing the damaged vehicle from the road, everything was brought back to normal", added the police officials.

(with inputs from ANI, PTI)

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan's royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
