Angry tiger attacks tourist vehicle at Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park, viral video terrifies internet

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared the video that shows an angry tiger charging toward a tourist vehicle at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Nothing captures the human-wildlife conflict better than this footage of a tiger frightening a group of people on a safari adventure. We've seen several videos of how selfish humans act when they're in wildlife territory. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared the video that shows an angry tiger charging toward a tourist vehicle at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Watch it here:

An enraged tiger can be seen growling and frightening the tourists inside the car in the video. As the tiger approached, the tourists became concerned and ordered the driver to reverse the car. You can hear the uproar that erupted as the enraged tiger tried to attack on the vehicle.


“Striped monk gets irritated. What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right?”  Nanda captioned the clip on Twitter.

The clip went crazy viral on social and it has garnered mixed reactions as some called it “intrusive” and “oppressive” Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "This seems to be becoming the norm now. Wonder if some introduction classes about appropriate behaviour in tourism/reserve forests would make a difference?" Another added, "the safari numbers needs to be curtailed - daily basis and also some weeks of no safari !" "It's unfortunate that we the people do not allow animals to live in forest nor outside forest.," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "It's always tricky to let humans invade in jungles in any form or under any purpose. The nature ultimately has to pay the price." What do you think about this video?

