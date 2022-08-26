Clue hidden in the viral dance video? See with whom BJP leader Sonali Phogat was last seen dancing before death

BJP leader Sonali Phogat

New revelations are being made every day in the case of death of BJP leader and Tiktok star Sonali Phogat. If sources are to be believed, Sonali Phogat and PA Sudhir Sangwan were in the same room of the resort in Goa the night before the death. After 12:00 pm both went to the dance bar where Sonali Phogat's health deteriorated after spending three-four hours there.

In the meantime, a video of Sonali Phogat has emerged on social media. This 36-second video is from a disco bar. Sonali as seen in the video is accompanied by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. Sonali is dressed in black. Both men are dancing with Sonali, but somewhere in the middle, Sonali does not appear to be at ease.

The video has been shared by Dainik Bhaskar on their official Twitter handle. Take a look-

Sonali is seen getting rid of Sukhwinder many times. During this Sudhir also stands there. Sonali then walks into the midst of others dancing and Sukhwinder stands watching. After Sonali leaves, Sukhwinder takes his mobile from a person. It is being said that this video was made by Sukhwinder himself.

However, where and when the video was taken, no information has been received yet. Some are saying that it is from the night before her death on 22nd August, while some reports suggest it is a month old from disco in Gurugram. Sonali's brother said that we have no information about this video.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka had made serious allegations against PA Sudhir Sangwan, in a written complaint to the police, Sonali's brother had alleged that his sister had told that 3 years ago Sudhir Sangwan had barged with me by mixing intoxicants in food. - Raped repeatedly and also made a video. He used to blackmail her by threatening to make the video viral.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," Dhaka claimed.

On Wednesday, Dhaka said he saw blue marks on the body suggesting poisoning.

Goa Police have registered a murder case and have detained her PA.

"Murder case has been registered against two persons in Anjuna Police Station. The probe in the case is underway. The deceased's brother has mentioned the involvement of her PA and one other person," OS Bishnoi, Inspector General of Police, Goa told ANI.

Sonali Phogat died of heart attack on 23 August in Goa. At that time, PA Sudhir and Sukhwinder were with her in Goa. Sudhir called Sonali's brother at 8 am on Tuesday and informed about the death. After that he did not pick up the phone. Sonali's family alleges that Sudhir and Sukhwinder have murdered her. Sudhir wants to grab Sonali's property. That's why he has killed Sonali.

