Sonali Phogat had no plan to visit Goa: Brother Rinku Dhaka sees controversy in hotel bookings

Rinku Dhaka has alleged that Phogat was raped and murdered by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat's alleged murderers brought her to Goa on the pretext of shooting a film but no movie shoot was scheduled, her brother Rinku Dhaka has alleged, implying she was brought to the city to be slain. He said the family had known that the shooting was scheduled for August 24 but the hotel was booked for only August 21-22. Phogat, a BJP leader and social media star, died of a suspected heart attack but her preliminary post-mortem examination revealed she had multiple blunt force injuries on her body.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," Dhaka claimed.

Dhaka has alleged that Phogat was raped and murdered by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. He said the duo had raped her after drugging her.

On Wednesday, Dhaka said he saw blue marks on the body suggesting poisoning.

Goa Police have registered a murder case and have detained her PA.

"Murder case has been registered against two persons in Anjuna Police Station. The probe in the case is underway. The deceased's brother has mentioned the involvement of her PA and one other person," OS Bishnoi, Inspector General of Police, Goa told ANI.

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP-led state government over the probe into the death of actor Sonali Phogat. "Yesterday they said she died of a heart attack. Today, a post-mortem revealed several blunt force injuries. It proves Chief Minister likes to give clean chit, and jump the gun. This is giving Goa a bad name. This shows the state of affairs here," Sardesai said.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections and lost against Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi, who joined the BJP earlier this year. She said days before her death that she would not relinquish her claim to the Adampur constituency for Bishnoi. 

Her family said PA and his associate killed her for her property. 

With inputs from ANI

MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
