Uttarakhand glacier burst: PM Narendra Modi reviews situation, condoles civilian deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the disaster in Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off in Joshimath in the Chamoli district. In a tweet, the prime minister said that he was monitoring the situation and prayed for everyone's safety.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," said Modi, in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added, "The disaster caused by the breaking of the glacier in Uttarakhand, and the civilian casualties in it, was extremely sad. My condolences are with his family in this hour of grief, I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."

At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed for relief and rescue operations in the region. He said that he had spoken to the Uttarakhand chief minister about the same.

"In relation to the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I have talked with the Chief Minister TS Rawat, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF. All the officers are working on a war footing to rescue those affected. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to the Devbhoomi," he said.

Earlier today (February 7), many people were feared to be missing as the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly after a glacier broke in Joshimath near the Rishiganga power project.

The state authorities in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert and the government has asked them to monitor the water level of the river Ganga. A disaster alert issued to the district magistrates in UP said, "Report of the breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, the people need to be evacuated."