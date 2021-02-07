Glacier breaks in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Haridwar, Rishikesh on alert - Watch

Around 75 people were feared missing as the water level in Uttarakahnd's Dhauliganga river increased suddenly after a glacier broke in Joshimath near the Rishiganga power project. According to ANI, the incident was reported from Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. It is learnt that around 50 labourers were working on the site at the time of the incident.

“The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps”, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat as saying.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns February 7, 2021

In a statement, Chamoli Police said, "Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.”

A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps: Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, government officials have been directed by Chamoli district magistrate to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot. A floow alert has been sounded in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

NDRF team has been asked to remain on standby.

People trapped in the affected area can contact the disaster operations center number 1070 or 9557444486 for any help.

The flow of water subsided before reaching Chamoli as the river is flowing just one meter above normal. Some small dams were also broken. Over 60 SDRF jawans have been dispatched around the spot in separate troops.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed on Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district flood situation.

"In relation to the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister TS Rawat and I have spoken to the Director-Generals of the ITBP and NDRF. All concerned officers and organisations are working on a war footing to ensure people are safe. NDRF teams have left for rescue ops and all possible help will be provided," Shah tweeted.

"Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF & local administration already at spot," MoS Home Nityanand Rai said.