Uttar Pradesh: School timings in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other cities changed due to cold wave

School timing in UP: The decision has been taken in view of cold waves and dense fog in parts of the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: As parts of north India including Uttar Pradesh are witnessing cold waves and dense fog, it is difficult for children to go to school in the bitter cold in the morning. Hence, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday revised the school timing in several districts.

School timings in Noida, Ghaziabad, the capital city of Lucknow, and other districts have been changed keeping in mind the cold and fog.

School timing in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has changed the timings of all schools from class 1 to 12. All government and private schools in the district will operate from 9 am for Classes 1 to 12.

School timing in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has changed the timings of all board schools from class 1 to 12 in the district. From December 22, schools of UP Board, CBSE, ICSE along with other boards will open from 9 am.

School timing in Lucknow

The schools in Lucknow will start from 10 am to 3 pm till December 31, 2022. 

School timing in Ayodhya

 All the schools from classes 1 to 8 in the district have been instructed to operate between 10 am to 3.30 pm from Thursday.

