Uttar Pradesh: UPSRTC buses to not operate after 8 pm due to fog, check details

UP buses: The decision has been taken to prevent road mishaps due to low visibility caused by dense fog at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: UPSRTC buses to not operate after 8 pm due to fog (Photo: UPSRTC)

UPSRTC buses: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided not to operate state buses from 8 pm to 8 am (or till fog is clear) due to low visibility caused by dense fog. It also said that regional or assistant regional managers will be on duty at bus stations from 8 pm to 12 am to monitor fog conditions.

The decision has been taken to prevent road mishaps due to low visibility caused by dense fog at night in the winter. The announcement comes amid several road accidents due to low visibility on the roads.

Three people were killed and 39 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh also said due to rising fog-related accidents, Uttar Pradesh government buses will stop plying at night.

"Due to dense fog and rising mishaps, the government has stopped plying of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses at night. An order has been issued in this regard to regional managers of the corporation," Singh told reporters earlier today. 

The meteorological office in Lucknow said dense fog is likely to continue for two more days. 

