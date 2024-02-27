Twitter
Headlines

The ultimate guide to beating the stock market with mutual funds

How To Boost Your Productivity Using AI Writing Tools?

Raising awareness among women about cervical cancer symptoms, causes and prevention

Meet actor who gave up army dream for Bollywood, insulted by director, told to be a watchman, became India's top villain

UP: Former DNA team member killed, 4 injured in accident on Purvanchal Expressway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The ultimate guide to beating the stock market with mutual funds

How To Boost Your Productivity Using AI Writing Tools?

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Then and now: Here's how cast of Mr India looks after 37 years

8 tips that help you to stay calm when you are angry

Batters with most 100s in T20  history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

IND vs ENG Test 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Equals Virat Kohli's Historic Test Record In Ranchi Test

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Meet actor who gave up army dream for Bollywood, insulted by director, told to be a watchman, became India's top villain

World Bank VP heaps praise on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki; calls Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'poignant, tragic, funny'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says only certain skin colour is accepted as 'good-looking' in India: 'Hum log bina...'

HomeIndia

India

UP: Former DNA team member killed, 4 injured in accident on Purvanchal Expressway

The accident on the Purvanchal Expressway was caught on a CCTV camera.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 07:37 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a horrific accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, a former DNA team member and another woman were killed. The accident took place on Sunday when a Mahindra XUV700 turned turtle after hitting a truck at high speed. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, it can be seen that the SUV turns turtle after hitting a truck from behind on the highway. Besides two women, four people of a family suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred allegedly after the tyre of the SUV burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Subsequently, the car rammed into a truck which was moving ahead of them. The SUV later hit the divider on the highway. The family was traveling to Varanasi to visit Kashi Vishwanath and attend a wedding ceremony.

 

 

DNA expresses its grief and sorrow over the demise of the departed soul.

READ Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Latest NSSO consumer survey indicates poverty down to 5%: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why UN Security Council is rendered 'completely ineffective', asks India

Mukesh Ambani got the idea to launch Jio after an incident and it has a strong Isha Ambani connection, read here

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons, AAP says agency should...

OnePlus Watch 2 launched at Rs 24999, to go on sale in India from March 4, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE