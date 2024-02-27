UP: Former DNA team member killed, 4 injured in accident on Purvanchal Expressway

The accident on the Purvanchal Expressway was caught on a CCTV camera.

In a horrific accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, a former DNA team member and another woman were killed. The accident took place on Sunday when a Mahindra XUV700 turned turtle after hitting a truck at high speed. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, it can be seen that the SUV turns turtle after hitting a truck from behind on the highway. Besides two women, four people of a family suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred allegedly after the tyre of the SUV burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Subsequently, the car rammed into a truck which was moving ahead of them. The SUV later hit the divider on the highway. The family was traveling to Varanasi to visit Kashi Vishwanath and attend a wedding ceremony.

DNA expresses its grief and sorrow over the demise of the departed soul.

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here