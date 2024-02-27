Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

AAP has joined hands with INDIA bloc ally Congress for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

AAP has announced Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates for Delhi and Haryana. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said in Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar to contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti to contest from New Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan to contest from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra to contest from West Delhi. In Haryana, Sushil Gupta to contest from Kurukshetra.

AAP Lok Sabha elections candidates in Delhi

Kuldeep Kumar - East Delhi

Somnath Bharti - New Delhi

Sahi Ram Pehelwan - South Delhi

Mahabal Mishra - West Delhi

In Delhi, the party has joined hands with INDIA bloc ally Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. The AAP and Congress have arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi.

