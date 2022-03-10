UP Election Results 2022: No liquor sale in Noida today

No liquor sale will be allowed in Noida on election counting day on 10th March 2022 owing to the state administration's decision. For the UP election results day, the state excise government had prohibited the sale and operation with regards to alcohol all across the state.

The order from the excise department had also stated that necessary action would be taken against those who violate the rules.

"In view of vote counting of UP Election 2022 on March 10, sale and operations of liquor prohibited in the state for the entire day, tomorrow. Action to be taken in case of violation," read the order.

READ| Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 170 seats, SP in 95 in Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, keeping in line with the UP elections 2022, the state Additional Director General of Police (law and order) announced that those disrupting peace and harmony on election counting day will be kept in check with the police's extensive deployment of its force.

UP ADG Prashant Kumar also revealed that approximately 70,000 civil police workers were handed duties of ensuring the smooth functioning of administration on UP election results day.

"For March 10, we have deployed about 70,000 civil police workers, 245 company - paramilitary forces and 69 company PSE commanders. We have ensured peaceful voting, we will ensure peaceful counting also," he had stated.