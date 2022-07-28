Search icon
'Rashtrapatni' row: UP CM slams Congress MP, calls remark insult to women and tribal community

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is facing severe backlash from the BJP for remarks calling the President of India ‘Rashtrapatni’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Rashtrapatni row | Photo: PTI

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is facing severe backlash from the BJP for remarks calling the President of India ‘Rashtrapatni’. Now Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath has come up in support of the President, claims the remark was indecent and insulting to Constitution, women & tribal community. 

UP CM says, "Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It's an insult to Constitution, women & tribal community. In a way, it's an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP & Congress. They should apologise to citizens."

 

 

Adhir Ranjan clarified on his remarks and said it was ‘just a mistake’, and said that he will personally meet President Droupadi Murmu and apologise to her if she felt bad. 

The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said as the BJP stalled both houses of Parliament and asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read: 'Hang me if you want but don't drag her': Adhir Ranjan on 'Rashtrapatni' remark as BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology

