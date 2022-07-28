'Hang me if you want but don't drag her': Adhir Ranjan on 'Rashtrapatni' remark as BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - File Photo

Facing severe backlash from the BJP for remarks calling the President of India ‘Rashtrapatni’, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday clarified on his remarks calling it ‘just a mistake’, and said that he will personally meet President Droupadi Murmu and apologise to her if she felt bad.

The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said as the BJP stalled both houses of Parliament and asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the nation.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise...," Chaowdhury said.

Responding to BJP asking Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise for Chowdhury's remark, the latter said, "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?"