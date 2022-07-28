Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Hang me if you want but don't drag her': Adhir Ranjan on 'Rashtrapatni' remark as BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology

The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said as the BJP demanded Sonia's apology.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

'Hang me if you want but don't drag her': Adhir Ranjan on 'Rashtrapatni' remark as BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - File Photo

Facing severe backlash from the BJP for remarks calling the President of India ‘Rashtrapatni’, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday clarified on his remarks calling it ‘just a mistake’, and said that he will personally meet President Droupadi Murmu and apologise to her if she felt bad. 

The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said as the BJP stalled both houses of Parliament and asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the nation.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise...," Chaowdhury said.

Responding to BJP asking Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise for Chowdhury's remark, the latter said, "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.