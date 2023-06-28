Search icon
Tripura: 6 dead, several injured after chariot touches high-tension wire during Rath Yatra

Thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

Tripura: 6 dead, several injured after chariot touches high-tension wire during Rath Yatra (Representational image: Zee Media Bureau)

Six people died and 15 others were injured as a Rath caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath, they said.

During this festival, the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath -- return to their abode, a week after Rath Yatra. Thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable, police said. State Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the State Government stands by the side of the affected families," he tweeted. 

Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI. The injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he said.
Their conditions were stated to be critical, officials said. 

"In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," he said.

