Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

He was rushed to a nearby hospital. The convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur (file photo)

Chandra Shekhar Aazad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party and Bhim Army chief was shot at by unidentified armed men on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. According to police, a bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said, "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter."

After the incident, injured Aazad said, "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred" 

READ | Delhi: Businessman looted of Rs 4 lakh at Kashmere Gate, 3rd such incident in 10 days

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.