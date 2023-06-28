Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur (file photo)

Chandra Shekhar Aazad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party and Bhim Army chief was shot at by unidentified armed men on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. According to police, a bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said, "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter."

After the incident, injured Aazad said, "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred"

