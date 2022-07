Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner (Photo: ANI)

Sanjay Arora, a top ITBP officer, has been named Delhi's next police commissioner. To replace outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Goel, Arora will begin his new job on Monday as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) (August 1, 2022).