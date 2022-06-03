Search icon
Thrikkakara assembly bypoll: Congress’s Uma Thomas leads by over 18,000 votes

Thrikkakara assembly bypoll counting round seven completes, Uma Thomas continue to hold leading position.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Thrikkakara assembly bypolls

The counting of votes for the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll started today, on June 3, 2022, at Maharaja’s College Ernakulam. The total vote count after 7 rounds stands at – Uma Thomas 43,075, Jo Joseph 28, 171, AN Radha Krishnan 8,711, NOTA 673.  Uma Thomas leads with 18,211 votes.

The vote will be counted in 12 rounds. A total of 239 booths were set up in the constituency. The by-election was conducted due to the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas. Congress has fielded Uma Thomas, the wife of the late legislator, whose death necessitated the by-election. The Left candidate is cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph of the CPI(M). The BJP is also in the fray with its seasoned leader A N Radhakrishnan as the candidate.


