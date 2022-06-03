Thrikkakara assembly bypoll: Congress’s Uma Thomas leads by over 18,000 votes

Thrikkakara assembly bypolls

The counting of votes for the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll started today, on June 3, 2022, at Maharaja’s College Ernakulam. The total vote count after 7 rounds stands at – Uma Thomas 43,075, Jo Joseph 28, 171, AN Radha Krishnan 8,711, NOTA 673. Uma Thomas leads with 18,211 votes.

The vote will be counted in 12 rounds. A total of 239 booths were set up in the constituency. The by-election was conducted due to the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas. Congress has fielded Uma Thomas, the wife of the late legislator, whose death necessitated the by-election. The Left candidate is cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph of the CPI(M). The BJP is also in the fray with its seasoned leader A N Radhakrishnan as the candidate.





