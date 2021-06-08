Telangana lockdown extension news: CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to take final decision today

The Telangana Cabinet is all set to take a decision regarding the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state in a key meeting today. On Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to take a meeting in which he will decide whether the lockdown will be extended in the state.

According to the latest updates, the KCR government is likely to announce relaxations on curfew timings by a few hours, keeping in mind the steady decline in COVID-19 cases. The meeting is scheduled to take place today and the agenda is to discuss the medical and health, agriculture operations, and the economic situation in the state. A final decision can be expected by today evening.

Earlier in the week, during a press conference, Telangana Health Director Srinivas Rao said, "If they further decrease, the government may consider lifting the lockdown."

In Telangana, the ongoing lockdown, with a relaxation window from 6 AM to 1 PM, will end on June 9. People in the state, currently, have been given one hour grace time to return home from work. Thus, practically relaxation will be from 6 am to 2 pm.

On Monday, the state government bulletin stated that Telangana has reported 1,933 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,93,103. The death toll rose to 3,394 with 16 more fatalities. Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of 165 cases, followed by Khammam (160) and Nalgonda (148).