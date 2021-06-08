Telangana lockdown extended by 10 days with relaxations, here is what's open, what's closed

After a key meeting today, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government has extended the lockdown in the state for 10 more days, starting from June 10.

However, relaxation in curfew will be given from 6 am to 6 pm. In some places in the Khammam district, the relaxation would be from 6 am to 1 pm due to the high number of active COVID-19 cases.

The official note from Telangana's Chief Minister Office (CMO) read, "The state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the State for another ten days. The Cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and give a one-hour grace period till 6 pm for people to reach home."

It further added, "It is also decided to enforce strict lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am and accordingly the Cabinet instructed the police. In view of COVID-19 not under control in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments, the cabinet decided to extend the existing lockdown."

It was reported earlier today that the KCR government will likely announce relaxations on curfew timings, keeping in mind the steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in the week, during a press conference, Telangana Health Director Srinivas Rao said, "If they further decrease, the government may consider lifting the lockdown."

On Monday, the state government bulletin stated that Telangana has reported 1,933 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,93,103. The death toll rose to 3,394 with 16 more fatalities. Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of 165 cases, followed by Khammam (160) and Nalgonda (148).

(With inputs from Prasad Bhosekar)