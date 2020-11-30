Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till Dec 31, announces new relaxations; here's what will open

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced an extension of the general COVID-19 lockdown till midnight Dec 31, 2020 subject to certain relaxations.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that it was decided to extend the lockdown, with new relaxations till Dec 31, based on the discussions with the medical and public health experts, District Collectors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the new set of relaxations:

- Final year undergraduate courses in all colleges and universities and medical courses (undergraduate and postgraduate) to start from December 7, 2020.

- For the first year college students, classes for the academic year will commence from February 1, 2021.

-Swimming pools for sports training purposes will be allowed to function following standard operating procedures (SOP).

-Marina and other beaches will be open for public from 14.12.2020 depending on the coronavirus spread, subject to following the SOPs.

-Exhibition halls will be allowed to function only for business-to-business purposes after following the SOPs.

-Indoor social, political and religious gatherings allowed, subject to 50 per cent seating capacity and not exceeding 200 persons from 1.12.2020 to 31.12.2020. Permission from the District Collectors and from Greater Chennai Police (for Chennai meetings) are necessary.

-Based on the coronavirus spread, permission for outdoor meetings will be decided.

-The existing system of E-registration for those coming to Tamil Nadu from states would continue. Those coming from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry would be exempted from this registration.