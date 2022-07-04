New video shows Sidhu Moose Wala's murderers waving guns, celebrating in car after killing him

Screengrab from the video

New videos in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case have emerged, in which the killers of the Punjabi singer are seen celebrating with their weapons, apparently after the crime.

The videos were found on the phone of one of the shooters -- Ankit Sirsa. The 18-year-old was arrested last night from a bus terminal in Delhi.

In one of the purported videos, five men can be seen in a car flaunting their guns, celebrating the killing of Moose Wala. A Punjabi song can also be heard in the backdrop of the video.

Watch the video here:

WATCH In a viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, & Deepak brandished guns in a vehicle pic.twitter.com/SYBy8lgyRd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

According to police, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala, while Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters. Bhiwani had come out of jail in October 2021.

A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan and also has his nexus across Haryana, Rajasthan and bordering areas of Punjab.

Delhi Police arrests 2 more in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

Two more people, including the one who shot popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, officials said on Monday.

With this, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case, they said.

The Delhi Police arrested Ankit Sirsa (19) and Sachin Bhiwani (25) on Sunday night. The two wanted criminals belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

READ | Centre shouldn’t force us to seek ‘separate country’, we want ‘state autonomy' for Tamil Nadu: DMK’s A Raja