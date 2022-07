Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala's shooter, Akit Sirsa

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Ankit Sirsa, main shooter in Sidhu Moosewala case . Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Another accused, Sachin Bhiwani, who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters of the Sidhu Moosewala case, has also been arrested.