Shocking! Teen thrown off second floor by alleged molesters, crime caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl battles for life after three men forced into her home and threw her off the second floor the family has claimed. The girl is admitted to a private hospital in Mathura and is in critical condition. The incident took place in the Chaatha area on Monday night.

Chilling CCTV footage shows the 17-year-old girl falling on the road, flung from her second-floor home's balcony allegedly by three men who also molested her earlier. The 25-second grainy footage shows the teen landing on the road after which some passers-by rush towards her as two men escape from the spot.

According to doctors of the private hospital where she has been admitted by her family, her spine has broken due to the impact. The girl was first admitted to a government hospital but later moved to this hospital

The teen's father has named three men in a First Information Report (FIR) and accused them of stalking the girl for the past few months.

As per the complaint, the father of the teen received a phone call from one of the men on Monday night asking to speak with his daughter. When he refused, the caller started abusing him.

Soon after three men barged into their house and first molested the girl and then tried to carry her away. When the family started shouting, the accused flung her from the second-floor home, the complaint says. The entry of the men into the residence has also been caught on CCTV.

Mathura Police has arrested two men in this connection. "We have registered an FIR and two men have been arrested. We are investigating the case and will take the strictest possible action," Shrish Chanda, a senior police official in Mathura, said.