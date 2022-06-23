Shiv Sena to break alliance with Congress, exit MVA if MLAs want: Sanjay Raut makes offer to rebels

File photo

The Maharashtra political crisis seems to be deepening with each passing day, with the fate of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena-led state government hanging in the balance. Now, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made an interesting offer to the rebel leaders.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party is willing to break its alliance with the Congress party and exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if the rebel MLAs want. This comes just as the disgruntled MLAs set up camp in Guwahati amid the internal party dispute, led by Eknath Shinde.

MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said Raut, as per ANI reports.

As reports emerged of more and more MLAs joining Eknath Shinde in the revolt against the MVA government, Raut has said that 21 MLAs from the rebel gang have contacted him and said that they will be returning to Mumbai soon to join them.

"Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us," he added. This comes a day after the Maharashtra CM vacated his official residence and went to his family home Matoshree.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday tweeted a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and captioned it "This is the sentiment of MLAs". According to the letter, the Shiv Sena leaders don’t have access to the chief minister’s residence.

"CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence). We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step," the MLA wrote in the letter.

(With ANI inputs)

