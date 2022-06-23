Maharashtra political crisis: ‘PM Modi should visit flood-hit Assam, not crush MVA govt,’ says Congress

File photo

The political crisis in Maharashtra is having new twists and turns with every passing day, with the fate of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hanging in balance. With Shiv Sena trying to bring back the rebel MLAs to maintain their government, Congress launched an attack on BJP.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and slammed Prime Minister PM Modi for allegedly causing a rift in the Shiv Sena and trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The Congress MP said, as per ANI reports, “If there’s a crisis, it`s that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There’re floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, and announce a special package but he’s busy toppling the Maharashtra govt, or in the Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP.”

The impact of the floods that swept over Assam has been massive and deadly. Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of ongoing flood and landslide situations. Relief camps have been set up and many rescue operations were conducted for people trapped due to the overflow of rivers.

The flood situation in Assam`s Karimganj district has deteriorated after the flood waters of the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers inundated more areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people of the district. The flood waters have submerged several main roads of the district. 82 people have died in floods and landslides in the state this year so far in Assam.

Meanwhile, the political crisis in Maharashtra reached new heights on Wednesday evening when chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that he was ready to tender his resignation, provided the disgruntled Shiv Sena MLAs come back and ask him to do so face to face.

Three more Shiv Sena MLAs have joined the rebel group of MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday morning further deepening the political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

