Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve caught ‘kissing’ woman leader on camera; viral video allegedly fake

A video of a Shiv Sena MLA kissing a woman party leader on camera reportedly went viral, and the families of the parties involved have alleged that the video has been morphed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Prakash Surve and Sheetal Mhatra from Shiv Sena (Photo - Twitter)

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve landed in a controversy when he was seen kissing a female leader of the party during a public rally. The video of Surve kissing Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre went viral on social media, while the authenticity of the clip remained questionable.

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve was seen standing inside a car during a rally next to Sheetal Mhatre. In the viral video, Surve can be seen leaning down and kissing Mhatra a couple of times and smiling at her, which caused a lot of backlash against the MLA.

Now, Surve’s family has come out to allege that the viral video of the two Shiv Sena leaders kissing is fake, and the video was morphed to defame the MLA and ruin his political career. The video went viral on social media on Saturday, and a case has also been registered by the family of Surve.

A case was registered at Dahisar police station under IPC sections 354,509,500,34 and 67 Act against two accused of allegedly morphing a video of the two Shiv Sena leaders kissing on camera. The two accused in the case are 26-year-old Manas Kuwar and 45-year-old Ashok Mishra, who has been arrested.

 

 

A statement issued by the Mumbai Police reads, “The two people arrested for making viral on the internet a morphed offensive video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve (Shinde faction) and a woman leader are Manas Kuwar (26) and Ashok Mishra (45).”

The video of Prakash Surve and Sheetal Mhatra “kissing” is from a public rally in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mhatra, who is the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, also expressed her outrage over the viral video.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said, “If there is nothing to say about a woman in politics, it is the culture of a ruined group to insult her character?? When uploading such a morphed video about a woman from a fb page called Matoshree, did you not remember the Sanskar of Balasaheb?”

READ | Team Shinde vs Team Thackeray: Uddhav camp alleges Rs 2000 crore deal over Shiv Sena name, symbol

