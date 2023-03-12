Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve caught ‘kissing’ woman leader on camera; viral video allegedly fake

Prakash Surve and Sheetal Mhatra from Shiv Sena (Photo - Twitter)

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve landed in a controversy when he was seen kissing a female leader of the party during a public rally. The video of Surve kissing Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre went viral on social media, while the authenticity of the clip remained questionable.

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve was seen standing inside a car during a rally next to Sheetal Mhatre. In the viral video, Surve can be seen leaning down and kissing Mhatra a couple of times and smiling at her, which caused a lot of backlash against the MLA.

Now, Surve’s family has come out to allege that the viral video of the two Shiv Sena leaders kissing is fake, and the video was morphed to defame the MLA and ruin his political career. The video went viral on social media on Saturday, and a case has also been registered by the family of Surve.

A case was registered at Dahisar police station under IPC sections 354,509,500,34 and 67 Act against two accused of allegedly morphing a video of the two Shiv Sena leaders kissing on camera. The two accused in the case are 26-year-old Manas Kuwar and 45-year-old Ashok Mishra, who has been arrested.

राजकारणामधील महिलेसंदर्भात बोलण्यासारखे काही नसले तर तिचे चारित्र्यहनन करणे हेच उद्ध्वस्त गटाचे संस्कार आहेत?? मातोश्री नावाच्या fb पेजवरुन एका स्त्री संदर्भात असा morphed video upload करताना बाळासाहेबांचे संस्कार नाही का आठवले? pic.twitter.com/rpaqbMtiZU — sheetal mhatre (@sheetalmhatre1) March 11, 2023

A statement issued by the Mumbai Police reads, “The two people arrested for making viral on the internet a morphed offensive video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve (Shinde faction) and a woman leader are Manas Kuwar (26) and Ashok Mishra (45).”

The video of Prakash Surve and Sheetal Mhatra “kissing” is from a public rally in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mhatra, who is the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, also expressed her outrage over the viral video.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said, “If there is nothing to say about a woman in politics, it is the culture of a ruined group to insult her character?? When uploading such a morphed video about a woman from a fb page called Matoshree, did you not remember the Sanskar of Balasaheb?”

