Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 10

Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the city amid the political unrest in Maharashtra.

The Thane District Administration has already implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district and has issued an order prohibiting any political processions till June 30. Thane is the stronghold of rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

"Carrying sticks, or any kind of arms, burning posters, burning effigy are banned," according to the order issued by Thane District Collector and District Magistrate. Shouting slogans or playing songs on speaker are not allowed too."

The Mumbai Police has already issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. It has been directed that officer-level Police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

The rebel leader Shinde is the most significant in the outfit's 56-year existence since he threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, whereas the other revolts occurred when the party was not in power in the state.

Shinde along with 38 party MLAs and nine independent MLAs are campaigning at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam from June 22.