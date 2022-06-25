"Security removed" claim baseless, Maha Home Minister Dilip Walse reacts to Shinde's allegation

Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil

The Maharashtra Home Ministry clarified that the protection of the dissident MLAs has not been withdrawn. The declaration comes after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the security protection for 37 MLAs had been revoked.

"Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered to withdraw the security of any MLA in the state. The allegations made in this regard are completely wrong and misleading," the Home Minister wrote on Twitter.

Shinde accused Thackeray, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, and all the police commissioners of deliberate removal of security cover for MLAs' family members.

"That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA government comprising the NCP and INC goons," Shinde said in the letter.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled a meeting of the party's national executive committee on Saturday. The meeting will take place at Shiv Sena Bhavan, and the Chief Minister will join virtually.

READ| DNA Explainer: What's anti-defection law and how Eknath Shinde could well evade it

Meanwhile, Shinde has also called a meeting on Saturday afternoon at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to discuss fuuther strategy.

The rebel MLAs wants the Shiv Sena to leave the ruling coalition formed with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.