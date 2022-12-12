Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway to cut Mumbai, Nagpur travel time by half: 5 points

Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect Nagpur and Mumbai (Photo - Wikipedia)

The journey from Nagpur to Mumbai is usually a doozy due to its super-long route and problematic roads, which can cause the 16-hour journey to last as long as 20 hours. Now, a new project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to solve these problems.

PM Narendra Modi launched the super-expressway Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, which is aimed at connecting the cities of Mumbai and Nagpur, cutting short the 16-hour travel time to just 7 hours, according to the government release.

In the initial steps of the development project, PM Modi launched the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, which connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.

The length of the total project, officially named 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km. The current distance between the two is over 800 kms, and the travel time can range from 16 to 18 hours.

The project is a brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualized when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

Not just Nagpur and Mumbai, but the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will pass through as many as 10 districts in the state, improving connectivity in around 14 more districts. The project is also expected to play a key role in the development of about 24 districts, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra.

The total cost of this project will come up to around Rs 55,000 crore and is expected to be completed in around two years. Officials have further said that it will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist attractions like Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Shirdi, and Lonar, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

