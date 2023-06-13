Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new employees today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday via video conference, an official said on Monday. He will also address these appointees on the occasion. The "Rozgar Mela" will be held at 43 locations across the country.

The recruitment is taking place across the Central government departments as well as in state governments.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various departments, including financial services, posts, defence, school education, higher education, revenue and health, among others.

Previously on May 16, in a similar setting, PM Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits at the Rozgar Mela.

What is Rozgar Mela?

The Rozgar Mela is expected to generate employment and opportunities for the youth to be empowered and contribute to the development of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)