Retired intel and security officials barred from publishing info in national interest: Government

According to a notification issued on Monday by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), an amendment has been brought to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, which states, that 'no Government servant, who having worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation included in the Second Schedule of the Right to Information Act, 2005, shall without prior clearance from the Head of the Organisation, make any publication after retirement' of material relating to the domain of the organisation, reference or information about any personnel, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation.

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2021, dated May 31 and notified late Tuesday, also states that they need to take prior permission from the 'head of the organization' for publishing such material. In the earlier 2007 rules, permission was to be taken from the head of the department.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that an erroneous and misleading narrative is sought to be created with regard to the above rules, which were designed to remove any confusion regarding existing restrictions on the subject. The intention is always to safeguard national interests.

In the past, a few intelligence and government officials, who have worked in Intelligence or Security-related organisations, have publicly expressed themselves, by means of writing or speaking, revealing specific knowledge and sensitive information gained by virtue of having worked in that organisation.

In order to bring clarity, these rules were issued. By no means do these rules deny any such former official from expressing his/her views. In fact, it makes it easier for them to do so, given that they can now contact the Head of their former employer organisation and seek clarification on whether the proposed material is sensitive or non-sensitive.