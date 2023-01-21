Republic Day 2023: Who is the chief guest this year? Know Kartavya Path parade, flag unfurling timings

All about Republic Day 2023 parade, flag unfurling timings (File photo)

Republic Day 2023 on January 26: Unfurling the feeling of patriotism and pride for the country, people across India are gearing up for the Republic Day 2023 celebrations, which will be kicked off by the annual parade taking place in the country’s capital New Delhi.

Republic Day is celebrated across the country on January 26 to mark the day when the Indian constitution officially came into effect, making the country a democratic republic from January 26, 1950, just a few months after Independence.

To mark the occasion of Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the national flag on Rajpath, with a display by the military forces of the country. This year, newly elected President Droupadi Murmu will be unfurling the national flag on Rajpath.

Not just this, the military will also display its strength and finesse during the Republic Day parade soon after the flag will be unfurled by President Murmu. India will also be hosting a chief guest, which is an annual tradition, to view the parade this year.

Who is the Republic Day 2023 chief guest?

This year, India has invited the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to be the chief guest in the Republic Day 2023 celebrations in the country. This comes as India and Egypt are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

Republic Day 2023 parade, flag unfurling timings

The Indian tricolor will be unfurled by President Droupadi Murmu at 7:30 am at Rajpath on January 26, where she will be present with many officials, politicians, and the military. Soon after the unfurling of the flag, the Republic Day parade will begin.

The Republic Day 2023 parade is set to commence at 10:00 am, where the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will participate, alongside several security forces. The Republic Day 2023 parade will take place at Kartavya Path, which was formerly Rajpath.

The general public can also attend the Republic Day parade this year, as the Ministry of Defence has released 32,000 tickets for the event online. People can check the Republic Day parade tickets online on the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in.

