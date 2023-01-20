Republic Day parade: Meet Disha Amrith, woman officer who will lead Indian Navy's contingent on January 26 (Photo: ANI)

Republic Day 2023: India is gearing up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. And this year, Indian Navy's Republic Day contingent on Kartavya Path will be led by Lt Commander Disha Amrith. The contingent will comprise 144 young sailors.

Besides Amrith, another woman officer, Sub Lt Valli Meena S, will be among the three platoon commanders of the naval contingent. Navy officials said three women and five men Agniveers will also participate in the parade at Kartavya Path.

Who is Disha Amrith?

The 29-year-old Lt Commander is a naval air operations official posted at a strategic base. Amrith was part of the National Cadet Corps's Republic Day team in 2008.

The officer hails from Mangaluru and got into the Navy in 2016. She has been posted at a key naval facility in the Andaman and Nicobar islands after completing her training in 2017.

Amrith did a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka. She is an aviator for Dornier aircraft and has been carrying out sorties in the plane.

After being given the opportunity to lead the naval contingent, she said, "Since 2008, I was nurturing this dream of being part of the Republic Day contingent of the armed forces. It is an amazing opportunity that the Indian Navy has given me (to lead the naval contingent)."

Amrith said she always wanted to be part of the armed forces and it was partly inspired by her parents as well. "My father also wanted to be part of the services but could not. I am proud to be part of the Navy and will continue to serve the Navy with full zeal and dedication," she said.

The theme of the naval tableau would be 'Indian Navy -- Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof,' said Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, the Controller Personnel Services (CPS).

He said the tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy as well as highlight key indigenously designed and built platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)