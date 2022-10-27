‘Religion has no place…’: Musician Vishal Dadlani’s cryptic tweet amid AAP’s ‘Lakshmi photo on note’ demand

Music composer Vishal Dadlani (File photo)

A political row erupted after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to put photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on Indian currency notes, with the opposition slamming the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to woo Hindu voters.

In the midst of the political controversy, music composer Vishal Dadlani also posted a cryptic tweet about religious politics and the role of religion in the government, without naming any specific party. Dadlani, in the past, has been known to back AAP on most issues.

Without mentioning any political party in his tweet, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “The Constitution of India states that we are the Secular Socialist Republic. Hence, religion must have NO PLACE in governance. To be completely clear, I have nothing to do with anyone who brings any part of any religion to any aspect of government. Jai Hind.”

Though Dadlani did not mention any political party or politician in his tweet, it seemed evident that he was signaling toward AAP and their recent request to include the photo of Hindu deities on Indian bank notes. AAP had said that this move will improve the economy of India.

In a video address, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “On Indian currency, there is a photo of Gandhi Ji; let that be. On the other side, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be added.”

The AAP national convener added, “As I said we have to make a lot oDf effort to improve the economic situation of our country. Our efforts bear fruit when we have the blessings of Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji on one side and Gandhi Ji on the other side.”

Slamming this request made by AAP, Bhartiya Janta Party leader Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal had “resorted to political drama to divert people's attention from the flaws of his government and the anti-Hindu mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

