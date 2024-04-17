India

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman who claims to be his second wife

In her complaint, Preeti alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them.

Ravi Kishan's wife, Preeti Shukla, has filed an FIR against a Lucknow woman, Aparna Thakur, who claimed to be the second wife of Kishan. Thakur recently held a press conference in Lucknow, claiming that Kishan is not accepting their daughter from her second marriage. Thakur's daughter, Shenova, plans to support her mother's claims. Thakur allegedly threatened Kishan and his family, prompting legal action. The FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Thakur, Hindustan Times reported. According to the FIR, Preeti has alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. Preeti also mentioned when Thakur's demands were not fulfilled, she held a press conference in Lucknow, making false allegations against Kishan. Preeti said that Thakur has connections with the underworld and threatened to trap Kishan in a fake rape case. Thakur has been married for 35 years and her husband is Rajesh Soni with a 27-year-old daughter and 25-year-old son. Kishan currently serves as Member of Parliament (MP), Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur. He has been fielded again by the BJP from the seat. READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Campaign ends for Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule, key constituencies

