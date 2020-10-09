Rajasthan: BJP slams state govt for priest's brutal killing, Karauli-Dholpur MP Manoj Rajoria to meet kin tomorrow

The BJP slammed the Rajasthan government over the brutal killing of a temple priest in the Karauli district and said that a party delegation would meet the family of the priest at 1 pm on Saturday. Karauli-Dholpur MP Manoj Rajoria will meet the priest's family with three more party MPs.

Rajoria told Zee News over the phone that the state government is slack and is not doing anything about the incident. He has also written to Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin and a government job to one of the family members.

A 50-year-old temple priest was set on fire by pouring petrol over him by five people in Rajasthan's Karauli district after he reportedly resisted an attempt by them to encroach upon land that belonged to the temple authorities.

Kailash Meena, the main accused in the case, was arrested while a search is underway for the remaining persons, the police said.

In a press statement, Karauli police said that the priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, had earlier complained to the cops that Meena and his family were trying to grab the 15 bigha land which belongs to Radha Gopal temple in Bukna village. Vaishnav and his family were engaged as priests here and would also till the land concerned, the release added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and tweeted: “The death of Babu Lal Vaishnav is unfortunate and condemnable. We do not have place for such acts here. The state government stands by the family of the deceased. The main accused has been arrested and a case is underway. The accused won’t be spared.”